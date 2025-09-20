Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 128 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,349,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,642,000 after acquiring an additional 686,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

PG opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

