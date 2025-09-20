BDF Gestion Has $6.31 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

BDF Gestion decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

