CX Institutional Sells 13,074 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

CX Institutional lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

