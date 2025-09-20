Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 125 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.98.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

