Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,100,000. Amundi raised its position in Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $103.13.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

