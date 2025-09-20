538 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Bought by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after buying an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after buying an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $468.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.50 and its 200-day moving average is $404.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $469.00. The company has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.