Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $468.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $469.00. The company has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.50 and a 200-day moving average of $404.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

