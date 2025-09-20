Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,063 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $24.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

