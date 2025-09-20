My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,717 shares of company stock worth $22,684,831 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $583.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.09. The company has a market capitalization of $527.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

