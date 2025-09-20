Diversified Trust Co Has $7.15 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,031 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $190.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

