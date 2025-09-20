Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix stock opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,212.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

