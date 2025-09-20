Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,419 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,717 shares of company stock valued at $22,684,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $583.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

