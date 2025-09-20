AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $29.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

