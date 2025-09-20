Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 139 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

