Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Invests $274,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,512,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 326,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 3,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.16. The company has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

