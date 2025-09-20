UMB Bank n.a. Has $69.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

