Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,762 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AT&T by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.