Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 137,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $731,512,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 326,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 314.8% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

Oracle stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

