Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 175 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 164,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.