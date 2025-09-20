LongView Wealth Management Buys 442 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.9% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $600.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $572.19 and its 200-day moving average is $523.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

