Bell Bank Sells 2,303 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Bell Bank reduced its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $247.04 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total transaction of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,406,936.39. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,327 shares of company stock worth $19,651,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

