Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 426.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $9,366,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,693,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 186,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,307,590.40. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,325,688.65. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $161.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

