Myecfo LLC Acquires Shares of 710 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $600.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $572.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.62.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

