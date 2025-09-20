EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.92. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

