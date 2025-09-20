Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $328.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $328.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

