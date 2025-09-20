SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

