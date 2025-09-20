ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,461,000 after buying an additional 242,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $963.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $922.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

