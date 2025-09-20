Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7%

CSCO opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

