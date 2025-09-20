Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 380 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.8% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $10,501,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

