Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys Shares of 151,359 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 151,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

