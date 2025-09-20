Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,724 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $6,158,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

