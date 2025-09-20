UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

