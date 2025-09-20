CX Institutional Acquires 7,924 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,085,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $166.85 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

