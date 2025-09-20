BDF Gestion Sells 1,876 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

BDF Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.35.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $193.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average of $198.39. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

