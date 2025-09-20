Target Corporation $TGT Stock Holdings Increased by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Target Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE TGT opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

