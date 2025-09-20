Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $208.19 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average is $186.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.39.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

