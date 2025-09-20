My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $103.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

