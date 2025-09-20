My Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.98.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

