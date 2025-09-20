Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,441 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $30,340,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 55,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

