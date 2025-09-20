Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,800 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $418,486,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 193,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,126,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4%

Home Depot stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.48.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

