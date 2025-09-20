Essex Savings Bank Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

