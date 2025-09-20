Essex Savings Bank Sells 10 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,139.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

