Adirondack Trust Co. Has $291,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

IWM stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $245.57. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.