International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

International Business Machines stock opened at $267.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

