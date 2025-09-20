Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Cut by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.16. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

