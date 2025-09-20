SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

VUG opened at $480.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $480.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

