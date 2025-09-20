Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.97. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,327 shares of company stock worth $19,651,406. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

