Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

