Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 113.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 406,320 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 80,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.58 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

