Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 586,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $4,863,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $480.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $480.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.74 and its 200-day moving average is $417.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

